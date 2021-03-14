Amid rising Corona cases in the country, the Congress has demanded that the vaccination program should be decentralized and states should be given autonomy so that every citizen gets vaccinated.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said, “The country will take 12 years in this pace of vaccination, so the states should be given more autonomy and everything should not be imposed from the Centre.”

So far, 2,97,38,409 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

There is no dearth of vaccines in the country but the vaccination drive is slow and its because the Centre wants to control everything but states should be given all logistics to start the drive, Gohil said

–IANS

miz/rt