Cong demands judicial probe in police ‘atrocities’ in UP

Lucknow, Dec 30 (IANS) A Congress delegation in Uttar Pradesh met Governor Anandiben Patel and demanded a judicial inquiry into alleged police atrocities on anti-CAA protesters.

The delegation handed over a memorandum to the Governor signed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UP state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The delegation also comprised Pramod Tiwari and Congress leader in Assembly Aradhna Mona Mishra.

The memorandum said “We demand a full judicial inquiry into the unlawful conduct of the UP Police during the course of public demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the implementation of a nationwide National Register of Citizens and appeal for immediate directions to be issued to the UP Police to act within the framework of the law.”

It said “following the Chief Minister’s shocking and disappointing public declaration that the government will take ‘revenge’ against the protesters, the administration has failed in its basic responsibility to ensure the rule of law. On the contrary, it appears to have acted in a manner that is biased, unlawful, and violative of the fundamental rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

