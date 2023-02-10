INDIA

Cong demands ouster of 6 syndicate members of Kerala Technology Univ

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Friday demanded immediate ouster of six syndicate members of the Kerala Technology University (KTU) as their appointment has not been signed by the Chancellor- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Satheesan said it was in October 2021 the said Bill was passed but it has not been inked by the chancellor till date.

“When the Bill was not passed, an Ordinance was floated in November last year and that has now become time barred. Since it was based on this Ordinance, the appointment of these six syndicate members was appointed, with the Ordinance getting time barred, they have to quit and also return the Rs 50 lakhs that they have received,” said Satheesan.

The six include former two time Lok Sabha member P.K.Biju and others who were all nominated by the ruling Left government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

“This is something which should never happen in any University in the state as it’s the syndicate which does the administration of the KTU and is being done by six who not qualified to do so. Steps should be taken to see that these six are ousted,” said Satheesan.

20230210-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan plans to make Covid vaccination mandatory

    Advocate couple killing: Telangana HC seeks report

    Lenovo launches new laptops to empower businesses

    IPL 2022: Axar, Lalit, Kuldeep shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai...