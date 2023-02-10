Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Friday demanded immediate ouster of six syndicate members of the Kerala Technology University (KTU) as their appointment has not been signed by the Chancellor- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Satheesan said it was in October 2021 the said Bill was passed but it has not been inked by the chancellor till date.

“When the Bill was not passed, an Ordinance was floated in November last year and that has now become time barred. Since it was based on this Ordinance, the appointment of these six syndicate members was appointed, with the Ordinance getting time barred, they have to quit and also return the Rs 50 lakhs that they have received,” said Satheesan.

The six include former two time Lok Sabha member P.K.Biju and others who were all nominated by the ruling Left government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

“This is something which should never happen in any University in the state as it’s the syndicate which does the administration of the KTU and is being done by six who not qualified to do so. Steps should be taken to see that these six are ousted,” said Satheesan.

