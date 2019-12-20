Cong demands PM’s intervention on Peshawar killing

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The Congress wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene over murder of a Sikh youth in Peshawar. “We demand the Prime Minister to intervene,” said Congress leader Rajiv Satav.

Pratap Singh Bajwa, another Congress leader, in a letter to the Prime Minister urged him to send an all-party Sikh MPs’ delegation, led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, to Pakistan to assess the situation.

“Shocked & anguished over killing of Sikh youth Parvinder Singh in #Pakistan, coming on the heels of #NankanaSahibAttack. @ImranKhanPTI govt must ensure thorough investigation & strict punishment for culprits. This is the time to act on what you preach,” tweeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the murder. “India strongly condemns the targeted killing of a member of minority Sikh community in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur,” the MEA said in a statement.

Two days after the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, Sikh youth Parvinder Singh was found murdered in Peshawar.

