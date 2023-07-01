INDIA

Cong demands probe into CPI(M)’s alleged plot to eliminate K.Sudhakaran

The Kerala unit of Congress on Saturday demanded a probe into former journalist with CPI(M)’s party organ ‘Deshabhimani’ G.Sakthidharan’s claim that  a plot was hatched to eliminate incumbent state party president K. Sudhakaran several years ago.

He made the claim in a Facebook post.

In a previous post last week, without naming any CPI(M) leader Sudhakaran had claimed that a leader (hinting at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), many years back counted cash to the tune of Rs 2 crores and also collected Rs two million in cash from a business person in the state capital city.

Senior Congress leader M.Liju and a few other leaders have sought police protection for Sakthidharan, after he complained of getting abuses and threats ever since he made explosive claims about CPI(M) in his Facebook posts.

He writes that the plot then failed as one of those who was to perform the act spilled the beans. “The latest revelation of Sakthidharan is that the CPI(M) had hatched a plot to eliminate Sudhakaran. Since this has been made by someone who knew what was going on in the party when this incident took place, a proper probe should be announced to unravel this,” said Liju.

Incidentally, Sudhakaran and the Kannur unit of the CPI(M) and all its top leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party secretary M.V.Govindan, the Left Front convener E.P.Jayarajan and others are at loggerheads for the past several decades and with that being the reality, the revelation of Sakthidharan is certainly going to be raked up by the Congress.

As soon as this came, Congress MP – Benny Behanan registered a complaint and demanded a probe.

Reacting to the claim, Sudhakaran said he is the least surprised to hear it as for long the CPI(M) has been baying for his blood. “I wish to tell the CPI(M) that they will not be able to take my life as I am a strong believer of God and only when God decides of it, it will happen,” said Sudhakaran.

He added that he would like to thank Sakthidharan whom he has never seen or spoken.

Asked if he will take any steps on the former journalist’s claims, he said, “With Vijayan at the helm, there is no use in giving a complaint and perhaps, I will speak to my counsel to see if there need be any use to take legal steps,” said Sudhakaran.

