INDIA

Cong demands white paper on demonetisation in LS

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sought a white paper on demonetisation, while calling it a ‘failed’ decision on part of the central government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said that the government had taken the decision without thinking and the very basis of the decision was illogical.

He said that there was a 72 per cent increase in the circulation of currency notes, adding that black money had not stopped and its circulation continued.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey intervened him by saying that the Congress was supporting terrorism and illegal migrants from Bangladesh, that is why it was opposed to the note ban.

20221209-142202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul, Priyanka, Pilot lead farmers’ agitation for Cong

    Priyank Panchal to lead India A against New Zealand A; Tilak,...

    J&K LG launches single window clearance system

    OPS slams Stalin govt over poor pay fixation for KG teachers