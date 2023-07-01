Days after Prime MInister Narendra Modi pitched for the uniform civil code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, the Congress has hit back at the government dubbing it as a “tool” to divert attention from real issues and it represents the Modi government’s desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarisation.

The debate over the UCC was initiated after the Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process over the issue by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Even Prime Minister Modi on June 25 during his visit to Madhya Pradesh Bhopal while addressing BJP booth workers said that Muslims were being misled in the name of UCC. “These days, people are being provoked by the UCC. You tell me, if there is one law for one person in a home, and another law for another person, can that house function?” Modi asked.

Senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh and many others have echoed their opinion on the issue targeting the BJP-led central government over the UCC.

With the Parliament’s Monsoon Session all set to commence on July 20 and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice all set to hold a meeting on the UCC to hear the views of stakeholders on July 3, the Congress is holding deliberations on the issue.

On Saturday evening, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is also all set to meet at former party chief Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence to decide the party’s stand on the UCC ahead of the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on July 3.

A day after the June 14 statement by the Law Commission, Congress General Secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh issued a statement saying this latest attempt represents the Modi government’s desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarisation and diversion from its glaring failures.

Ramesh in a statement on June 15 said that the 22nd Law Commission of India notified its intention to examine the UCC. He said that this was being done, the Press note clarified, on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice.

“It is strange that the Law Commission is seeking a fresh reference when in its Press release it acknowledges that its predecessor, the 21st Law Commission had published a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018,” Ramesh said.

He also said that no reasons are given for why the subject is being revisited except for vague references to “the relevance and the importance of the subject and also the various court orders”.

The real reason is that the 21st Law Commission after carrying out a detailed and comprehensive review of the subject observed that it is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage” to have a Uniform Civil Code.

“This latest attempt represents the Modi Government’s desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarisation and diversion from its glaring failures,” Ramesh said hitting back at the government.

Highlighting the parts of the 21st Law Commission appointed by the Modi government had said in Para 1.15 of its 182-page ‘Consultation Paper on Reform of Family Law’ submitted on August 31, 2018, the Congress leader said, “While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups, or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean abolition of all differences. This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy.”

Ramesh said that the Law Commission has produced an enviable body of work over the decades on numerous issues of national importance.

“It should be mindful of that legacy and remember that the interests of the nation are distinct from the political ambitions of the BJP,” Ramesh added.

Former Union Minister Chidambaram also took a swipe at the government on June 28 and said that UCC cannot be forced on people by an “agenda-driven majoritarian government” as it will “widen divisions” among people.

Chidambaram also claimed that the Prime Minister was batting for UCC to divert people’s attention from issues of unemployment, price rise and hate crimes, and alleged that the BJP was using UCC to polarise the society.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, “The PM has equated a nation to a family while pitching for the UCC. While in an abstract sense his comparison may appear true, the reality is very different. A family is knit together by blood relationships. A nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document. Even in a family there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India.

“A UCC is an aspiration. It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government. The PM is making it appear that UCC is a simple exercise. He should read the report of the last Law Commission that pointed out it was not feasible at this time. The nation is divided today owing to the words and deeds of the BJP. A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions. The PM’s strong pitch for the UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination and denying states’ rights. The people must be vigilant. Having failed in good governance, the BJP is deploying the UCC to polarise the electorate and attempt to win the next elections,” Chidambaram had said.

Meanwhile, Tewari, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, said, “Was UCC on original list of subjects decided when Parliamentary Standing Committees are constituted or reconstituted in September or is PSC pushing a belated political agenda? UCC-today unfortunately is a metaphor for othering the other. A whistle Sushil Modi.”

He made the remarks over the Parliamentary Standing Committee meet over the UCC on July 3.

Many Congress leaders feel that the UCC, which is a sensitive topic, should be handled carefully looking at the culture and traditions of tribals and other communities. A party leader, wishing not to be named said that the UCC can create problem in Punjab as well as in the tribal states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and others.

The stand of the party on the UCC will be clear on Saturday evening as a meeting is all set to take place at Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

