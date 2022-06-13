The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for residents of the national capital asking them to avoid certain roads in wake of the proposed march that will be carried out by the Congress party from its headquarters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where senior leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Twitter.

It also asked people to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and the Man Singh Road Junction in the same period.

“Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road,” its said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, several roads, including Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, the stretch in front of Udyog Bhawan, were completely blocked by the police and even people were not allowed to walk on it.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and party chief Sonia Gandhi on June 23 in connection with the National Herald case, lodged against various Congress leaders, including the Gandhis, for allegedly misappropriating funds.

However, the police denied permission for the march, owing to the present communal situation and heavy law and order in the city.

“Keeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law and order/VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district… The said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth had said in a letter to All India Congress Committee.

