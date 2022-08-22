INDIA

Cong engages with civil society groups seeking support to ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra

The Congress on Monday reached out to civil society groups seeking their support and engagement in the five-month long ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra announced by the party, which will begin on September 7, covering the entire country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

As part of the party’s initiative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with the civil society groups.

In response, a national conclave was attended by over 150 civil society groups. The conclave engaged in substantive discussions and expressed broad solidarity with the ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra. Some groups also questioned the Congress on many issues when the UPA was in power.

The participant organisations welcomed the decision of the Yatra and expressed their willingness to engage with it. It was decided that an appeal will be issued in the coming days for larger engagement of various civil society groups and individuals.

The conclave was convened by a group of activists including Aruna Roy, Syeda Hameed, Sharad Behar, P.V. Rajgopal, Bezwada Wilson, Devanoora Mahadeva, G.N. Devy and Yogendra Yadav.

