Cong expels candidate in Manipur for supporting BJP

The Congress has expelled its candidate Salam Joy Singh, contesting from the Wangoi assembly constituency, reportedly for supporting rival BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh, a Congress leader said on Monday.

Manipur state Congress Working President T. Mangibabu Singh, in a letter to Salam Joy Singh referring to some viral videos, said: “There are prima facie evidence against you for breach of “disciplinary rules” provided under the Constitution of Indian National Congress. Therefore, you are expelled from the primary membership of the Congress Party with immediate effect.”

In a triangular contest in the Wangoi assembly constituency, besides the Congress and BJP, the National People’s Party, an estranged ally of the ruling saffron party, is in the fray.

In the previous assembly elections in 2017 and 2012, Congress nominee Oinam Lukhoi Singh was elected from the Wangoi seat in Imphal West District but subsequently he joined the BJP and is contesting this election on the saffron party ticket.

Earlier on several occasions since 2017, several Congress leaders and MLAs including former state President Govindas Konthoujam quit the party and joined the BJP.

