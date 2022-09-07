INDIA

Cong G-23’s Anand Sharma to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

Prominent G-23 leader in the Congress, Anand Sharma, much to the relief of the party, has expressed solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and will join the march in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma tweeted, “Expressing my solidarity and conveying best wishes to Rahul Gandhi and all Yatris. Bharat Jodo yatra is a mission to uphold India’s inclusive democracy, to mobilise people against injustice, inequality and intolerance. Also a commitment to strengthen national unity.”

“Looking forward to join the Yatra when it reaches near my home state of Himachal enroute to Jammu-Kashmir,” he added.

Sharma recently quit the Himachal Pradesh steering committee of the Congress alleging that he was being ignored. The party hopes to put up a united face and Sharma was invited to join the Yatra, but will join in Himachal which is his home state.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.

“A day when India’s oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning.” Jairam said

20220907-123006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three Jharkhand MLAs approach Calcutta HC division bench with CBI probe...

    Permission denied to hold ‘jagran’ in Meerut

    Kerala to include cyber safety in school curriculum

    Santosh Trophy: West Bengal cruise past Rajasthan, qualify for semifinals