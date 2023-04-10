INDIA

Cong gets into action mode to combat fresh salvos fired by Pilot against Gehlot

The Congress seems to be getting ready with an action plan to combat the challenges emerging after former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot announced a one-day fast to protest against the Gehlot government’s inaction against corruption charges on former CM Vasundhara Raje.

Rajasthan in-charge Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa is expected to visit the state in a day or two. Sources said that he has also asked for the letters sent by Pilot to the CM.

Randhawa further termed the action by Pilot as an act in haste. Speaking to the media, he also said that Pilot has never discussed the issue of his letters not being answered by the CM with him.

Pilot has renewed attacks on Ashok Gehlot and the announcement of staging the protest fast comes at a time when polls are just a few months away.

Pilot played old videos of CM Gehlot accusing the then BJP ministry of graft. Pilot has announced to hold the day-long fast on April 11 to pressure the Congress-led government into action on the issue, before it faces the public during the Assembly polls which are scheduled later this year.

“When the facts and evidence on alleged corruption were coming to us when we were in opposition, they, I think, are still present even after we formed the government,” he told media persons in Jaipur.

Pilot was Rajasthan state Congress chief when he along with Gehlot raised an array of alleged corruption cases against Raje, which included Rs 45,000 crore scam in mines allocation by the then BJP government.

He reminded his own government of ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption and said that “no action was taken even after my suggestion”.

He said that the Gehlot government failed to act against the excise, mining and land mafia in state and in the Lalit Modi affidavit case too which was related to alleged Raje investments in ex-IPL chief’s ventures.

