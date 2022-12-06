Axis My India – TVTN Exit Poll predicts thumping victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

elections with 149 – 171 seats.

New Delhi, which went for a one-phase voting on December 4, recorded a voter turnout of 50 per cent across a total of 250 wards.

The exit poll has further forecasted Bharatiya Janata Party to secure 69-91 seats and Congress Party to secure 3-7 seats share respectively.

Others (BSP, NCP, JD(U), AIMIM, IND and Others) are expected to win 5-9 seats.

Axis My India – TVTN Exit Poll further predicts thumping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat with 129 – 151 seats. Gujarat, which went for a two-phase voting on December 1 and 5 recorded a voter turnout of 61 per cent across a total of 93 constituencies.

The poll has further forecasted Congress to secure 16-30 seats and Aam Aadmi Party to secure 9-21 seat share respectively. Moreover, Others (BTP, AIMIM, NCP, IND and Others) are expected to secure 2-6 seats.

In case of Himachal Pradesh, Axis My India – TVTN Exit Poll predicts an edge for the Indian National Congress Party with 30 – 40 seats. Himachal Pradesh, which went for a single-phase voting on November 12 recorded a voter turnout of 74.6 per cent across a total of 68 constituencies.

Axis My India – TVTN Exit Poll has further forecasted Bharatiya Janata Party to secure 24-34 seats and Others (BSP, RDP, CPM/CPI and IND) to secure 4-8 seat share respectively. APP expected to get nil seats in the hill state.

In Kangra and Shimla, the Congress is expected to lead with 15 and 11 seats respectively, while the BJP is expected to lead in Mandi with 13 seats.

