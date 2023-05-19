Keen to send a clear message across the country in view of next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Congress high command has reined in dissidence over the decision to have only one post of Deputy Chief Minister in Karnataka.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and prominent Dalit leader Dr. G. Parameshwara had demanded that he should be given the post. He had even stated that it is better for the party to fulfil this demand before the community responded. Many other leaders had also started lobbying for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

The party, taking note of the evolving situation, intervened and reined in the leaders making the demand.

Following this, Parameshwara on Friday stated that, against the backdrop of Lok Sabha elections, he will keep aside personal ambitions and work for the party.

“Party is supreme. We all abide by the orders of the high command. Presently, we got to fulfil the promises made to the people. At this stage personal ambitions are not important. We have to see the future. We will work unitedly keeping 2024 parliamentary elections in mind,” he said.

“All of us have personal ambitions. But, opportunities will come to everyone in the future stage by stage. The people would want posts for their representatives. One should know the limitations in this regard. Everything good is happening in the coming days,” Parameshwara stated.

“There is nothing wrong in putting forth demands for opportunity. When the opportunity is not given, sacrifices are needed.”

He also claimed that he is happy with the proceedings which took place for four days. “I have confidence that CM and DCM will take everyone along,” he said.

Sources said that on Friday, about 30 senior legislators have flown to New Delhi from Bengaluru International Airport to lobby for plum cabinet berths including Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, son of party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party leaders are demanding cabinet berths to legislators from Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan districts, which were considered as bastions of BJP and JD-S.

