Cong hints at action as leaders to meet on Rajasthan issue

NewsWire
The Congress top brass will be meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Rajasthan issue. State party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and briefed him about the situation.

Randhawa told the media that “action should have been taken in the past but this time definitely action will be taken.”

The party is miffed with the Rajasthan situation and Randhawa has returned from the state while former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is also in Delhi.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot after ending his day long fast said that the fight against corruption will continue.

“This movement against corruption will continue,” he asserted.

Talking to the media he said “We had assured people that effective action will be taken against the corruption of the former BJP government in the state when we came to power. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the BJP government,” he said.

Earlier in the day despite the party’s objections, Sachin Pilot began his one-day fast at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot government of inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhara Raje government of the BJP.

