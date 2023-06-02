The Congress on Friday hit back at the BJP after it slammed Rahul Gandhi for dubbing Indian Muslim League of Kerala as a secular party, and saying that it was ruling party’s forefathers who had alliance with the Mohammad Ali Jinaah-led Muslim league.

“Are you illiterate brother? Don’t you know the difference between Kerala’s Muslim League and Jinnah’s Muslim League? Jinnah’s Muslim League is the one with which your forefathers allied.

“The second Muslim League, with which the BJP had an alliance,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

His remarks came after BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for saying that Kerala’s Muslim League is a secular party.

In a tweet, Malviya said, “Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India’s partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here… It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad.”

Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Washington on Thursday said that Muslim league is completely a secular party, there is nothing non secular about Muslim league. He made the remarks while responding to a question on alliance with Muslim league in Kerala, from where he was elected as the Lok Sabha MP.

