The Congress in Goa has planned to hold ‘Satyagraha’ on Sunday at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Old Goa to protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar on Saturday said that on Sunday morning, “the party will hold ‘Satyagraha’ to protest against the injustice meted out to their leader Rahul Gandhi”.

“We request everyone to join in large numbers as the democracy of India is in danger,” he said.

Condemning the move to disqualify Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, the Congress on Friday had said the country is heading towards dictatorship.

Goa Congress president Amit Patkar said that the BJP was rattled to see the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi.

“From this incident, the picture is very clear that our democracy is under threat. This is the murder of democracy. India is heading towards dictatorship. We condemn whatever has happened today,” Patkar had said on Friday.

“Time and again, we and our leader Rahul Gandhi was telling that democracy is under threat and attack. The way the BJP government used all institutions to disqualify Rahul Gandhi… it is a sad day for our country,” he said.

Patkar said that Rahul Gandhi had raised burning issues during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi, who represented Kerala’s Wayanad constituency in the Lower House of Parliament, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in connection with a 2019 speech.

