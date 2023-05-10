The Opposition Congress in Haryana on Wednesday announced to extend the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign for three months, saying the party got tremendous support to the programme.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Congress Legislature Party meeting presided by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

State President Chaudhary Udaybhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were also present at the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that all party MLAs would go to Jantar Mantar to extend support to wrestlers on May 13.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Hooda said the Congress is constantly reaching out to the public through various programmes.

The Leader of Opposition also talked about revelations made in the CAG report regarding the Excise Department.

“The government does not have any record of production, sale and income from liquor. The CAG has revealed major irregularities in the Excise Department.”

He said the government, claiming transparency, is proving to be a failure on every front.

In response to a question, two-time chief minister Hooda said digitisation had started during the Congress government and its purpose was to provide convenience to the public, while the BJP made arrangements like ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’, property and family identities to trouble the public.

