Amid the intensifying spat over the sponsorship for the Chief Minister’s US event, the Congress on Saturday termed Pinarayi Vijayan the ‘Pranchietten’ of politics.

The term was coined by the state Congress president K.Sudhakaran taking inspiration from a 2010 super hit Malayalam film titled ‘Pranchietten and The Saint’, starring superstar Mammootty.

Mammootty plays the role of ‘Pranchietten’ and belongs to a family of rice traders.

Despite hailing from a rich family, Mammooty is not well educated and does not get enough recognition from society. To change people’s approach towards him, tries for a Padma nomination on the sly, but fails.

Sudhakaran said the situation today is Vijayan who claims to head a party of the workers but leads a life of extravagance.

“It’s hilarious that in the programme of the diaspora to be held at New York next month, one has to shell out a minimum of US $ 50,000 to share stage space with Vijayan and have food with him. He has emerged as ‘Pranchietten’ — a symbol of extravagance and a boaster — said Sudhakaran.

“Vijayan is doing what no other Chief Minister of the state has ever done, This reminds us of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who used to welcome the people with open arms so much so that the people visiting him would also sit on his lap. But Vijayan, who is a leader of the workers’ party, will meet only those who pay a sum starting from US $ 50,000 and upwards,” added Sudhakaran.

While the Congress and the BJP are up in arms against this move of Vijayan, the CPI(M) has been defending him claiming that collecting sponsorship money to conduct an event is no crime.

The upcoming regional diaspora meet of the Loka Kerala Sabha to be held in New York from July 9-11 has come under fire for the manner in which a sum of Rs 5.5 crore is being collected by issuing passes bronze, silver, gold from the attendees.

While the bronze sponsor will have to shell out US $ 25,000, they will not be allowed a seat on the dais with Vijayan, but those who buy silver pass by paying US $ 50,000 and hold pass -US $ 1,00,000, will get the prized seat and can dine with Vijayan.

