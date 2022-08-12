INDIA

Cong in Kerala gears up for Bharat Jodo Yatra; to cover 453 km

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress party in Kerala is busy with its preparation for Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra — that would cover 453 km in 19 days in the southern state, to ensure its success.

On Friday, top party leaders including former union minister and senior leader A.K. Antony, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, state Congress president K. Sudhakaran, and others held a meeting at the state party headquarters to chalk out the plan.

The Yatra is scheduled to begin from Kanyakumari on September 7, and expected to reach the Kerala border on September 11. It is scheduled to cover 43 assembly segments and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, and will cover 453 km in 19 days .

According to the plan, in Kerala, the yatra will be held in two daily phases with the first one starting at 7 a.m. in the morning and ending at 10 a.m., and the second one beginning from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Congress party would select 100 party workers from the state who would be accompanying 100 other party members who would be present with Rahul Gandhi.

The Yatra will end in Kashmir after covering close to 4,000 km in around 150 days.

20220812-234203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flying from breeding grounds in Uzbekistan, Anya & Arys migrate to...

    Archana Puran Singh’s not laughing after Navjot Sidhu’s poll defeat!

    Oppn leaders protest against Agnipath scheme in Bihar Assembly

    CBI court fines Mumbai businessman Rs 10.2 cr in forgery case