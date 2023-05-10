Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan in Kerala Assembly on Wednesday denounced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for maintaining a silence even as his former Principal Secretary M.Sivasankar languished in jail over corruption charges.

“It’s really shameful, Vijayan, your top IAS official in your office – M.Sivasankar is currently languishing in jail for his alleged involvement in the Life Mission corruption case. He has spent close to 100 days in jail in the gold smuggling case and you are silent,” said Satheesan.

During the first Vijayan government 2016-21, Sivasankar was the principal secretary till he was suspended in 2020 after the gold smuggling case surfaced.

“If Vijayan claims ignorance about the case, then he is not fit to be the chief minister. Sivasankar was no ordinary official in Vijayan’s office. Now close on the heels of gold smuggling and Life Mission corruption, comes the AI camera scam. It’s now clear that all roads of corrupt dealings lead to Vijayan’s office,” added Satheesan.

“The CM’s strategy is to keep mum and allow the rest to do the talking. Never in the history of the country has there been such a Chief Minister whose office is engaged in undesirable activities and he remains silent. Had he not got the support of the BJP-led Centre, things would have been different. Vijayan speak up and don’t hide,” said Satheesan.

