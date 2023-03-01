INDIA

Cong in Kerala using Assembly to give sanctity to ED report: CPI(M)

NewsWire
0
0

The CPI(M) on Wednesday accused the Congress of using the Assembly to give sanctity to a report of the Enforcement Directorate in the Life Mission bribery case.

This comes a day after Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden tore into Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state Assembly over the alleged role of his two close aides in the case.

Alleging that the Congress is using the Assembly to give sanctity to ED report, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V.Govindan said, “The Congress is trying to use the Assembly to give sanctity to the ED, which is not right. They think that by doing so they can link the CM office and then reach Vijayan, but we have nothing to fear as nothing wrong has been done.”

Govindan is presently leading his state-wide yatra that began from Kasargod on February 20 and will travel through all the 140 Assembly constituencies before culminating here on March 18.

The CPI(M) is undertaking the rally to highlight the wrong policies of the Centre towards Kerala.

While Vijayan’s former principal secretary M.Sivasankar is now in jail, his assistant private secretary C.M.Ravindran failed to appear before the ED on Monday, and has now been asked to present himself next Tuesday.

20230301-120606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagaland govt to take stern action against road blockades

    Ahead of Prabhas episode, OTT platform gets Delhi HC’s protection for...

    PM urges children in 12-14 age group to get vaccinated

    Bihar ministers in ugly spat on ‘officialdom’