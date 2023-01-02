INDIA

Cong invites major parties as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume

NewsWire
0
0

With the Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume from Tuesday, the Congress has invited several major non-BJP parties to participate in it.

Sources said that many – but not all – non-BJP parties have been invited, as the party has extended invitation to parties as against leaders and MPs earlier.

The Congress has got response from BSP leader Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav who have sent their good wishes.

The Yatra will resume from Delhi on January 3, and go to Uttar Pradesh the same day and stay there till January 5, be in Haryana from January 6 to 10, Punjab from January 11 to 2, while spending a day in Himachal Pradesh on the January 19.

The Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20 and end with flag hoisting on Srinagar on the January 30.

20230102-191002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BYJU’s says will file financial results for last 2 years this...

    Better to observe and fight this battle: Azam Khan

    On Father’s Day, here’s what stars from the South had to...

    Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir