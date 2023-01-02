With the Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume from Tuesday, the Congress has invited several major non-BJP parties to participate in it.

Sources said that many – but not all – non-BJP parties have been invited, as the party has extended invitation to parties as against leaders and MPs earlier.

The Congress has got response from BSP leader Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav who have sent their good wishes.

The Yatra will resume from Delhi on January 3, and go to Uttar Pradesh the same day and stay there till January 5, be in Haryana from January 6 to 10, Punjab from January 11 to 2, while spending a day in Himachal Pradesh on the January 19.

The Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20 and end with flag hoisting on Srinagar on the January 30.

