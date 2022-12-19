The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Congress for including 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler in the list of participants from Delhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY).

BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh and Delhi BJP secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi said that “Congress is a party with an anti-Sikh mindset and today, by including Tytler in the list of participants from Delhi in the BJY, Congress has again proved that it is an anti-Sikh party”.

The BJP leaders have submitted that Congress has been continuously playing with the sentiments of Sikhs for the last 4 decades.

“The Congress is hurting the sentiments of Sikhs by repeatedly projecting anti-Sikh Congress leaders.”

Both the Sikh leaders have said that if Jagdish Tytler joins the BJY of the Congress, the Sikh community of Delhi will “strongly oppose” it.

