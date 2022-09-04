INDIA

Cong is not scared, will continue to fight for poor: Gaurav Gogoi at ‘halla bol’ rally

Addressing the ‘Mehngai Par Halla Bol rally’ at Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that they were not afraid of any probe agency and would continue to fight for the poor.

“If the Centre thinks Congress is scared of the ED probe, come and see this. We are not scared of any agency, we will continue to fight for the farmers and the deprived classes of the country,” Gogoi said.

While talking about the price hike, he said that one of the most crucial problems that India was facing today was the price hike and rising unemployment. “The farmers were unable to do farming. The government has imposed GST on almost everything which has added to their injury,” Gogoi said further.

“This Modi government is working for corporates and his friends, ‘Achche din’ have come for them, not for the common people. GST for curd, milk, buttermilk and all important edible commodities.”

“We are not going to finish at this rally but will go to every corner of the country. I want to assure you that the Congress is with all of you for always,” he said.

While Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that being a national party, the Congress has the responsibility to fight for the poor of the country. “As the party kicked the Britishers from the country, we will kick away the price hike and unemployment from the country,” he said.

