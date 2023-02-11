INDIA

‘Cong, JD(S) supporters of Tipu, K’taka safe only under BJP’, says Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the JD(S), stating that both the opposition parties in Karnataka are supporters of Tipu Sultan (erstwhile ruler of Mysuru).

Shah, who is also the Union Co-operation Minister, was addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campko) at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

“You must decide whether you should vote for the JD(S) and the Congress which are supporters of Tipu Sultan, or your votes should go to the believers of Rani Abbakka (local queen who fought the Portuguese),” he said.

Shah said that only the BJP can work for the development of Karnataka, something the JD(S) or the Congress can never do.

“The Congress had released 1,700 workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI), while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has banned the outfit. Congress’ appeasement policies have damaged national integration and security,” Shah stated.

He added that only the BJP under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi can keep the state safe.

“PM Modi has put an end to terrorism and Naxalism. The Congress and the JD(S) had claimed that there will be a bloodbath if Article 370 was withdrawn from Kashmir. But PM Modi’s government ensured that no one dared to carry out a single act of violence,” the Home Minister said.

Praising the culture of the region, Shah said that he has watched the film ‘Kantara’ and he also knows the director.

“The movie showcases the rich culture and tradition of the Mangaluru region,” he said.

20230211-210801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Probe ordered into viral video of drunk officer in UP

    Average Indian diet provides only 70% nutrition: Survey

    World Bank explores measures in resilient Himachal communities

    Union cabinet clears scheme to expand Doordarshan’s reach to sensitive areas