Senior Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Govind Singh moved the Supreme Court against a summon issued to him by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

Sources privy with the development told IANS that while hearing Singh’s counsel and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, the court issued orders to list the case “when this bench is sitting in a combination of three judges.”

The notice was issued by ED’s assistant director from New Delhi asking him to appear before the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act – 2002, on January 27.

In his plea, Singh through his legal counsel Tankha has asked reason behind the action.

Earlier in January, addressing a Press conference at Congress headquarters in Bhopal, Singh had alleged that notice was issued to him at the behest of the ruling BJP.

Singh had also accused the Central agency of working as a ‘political agent’.

