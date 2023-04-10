INDIA

Cong leaders flock to Wayanad for Rahul’s show on Tuesday (Ld)

All roads for the Congress-led UDF are leading to Wayanad, as party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive there on Tuesday for the first time after getting disqualified from the Lok Sabha following a court verdict.

According to the local party leaders, Gandhi will be accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who last came for the election campaign in 2019.

The Gandhis will land at Kannur airport and from there will reach Kalpetta, the district headquarters of Wayanad district on a helicopter.

At Kalpetta, the party is conducting a massive roadshow from his office, which he used to frequent when in Kalpetta when he was the MP.

And at 4 p.m. a public meeting is also being arranged and all the top Congress leaders of the state will be present there.

Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat with a staggering margin of over four lakh votes.

And his visit also adds significance as it happens a few days after veteran Congressman A.K. Antony’s elder son Anil Antony joined the BJP.

