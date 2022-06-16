INDIA

Cong leaders held in K’taka for protesting

The Karnataka police on Thursday stopped Congress leaders from carrying out the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ agitation. The protest was organised to condemn the Enforcement Directorate’s interrogation of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Council B.K. Hariprasad and Congress MLAs along with thousands of party workers started a protest march from the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru to the Governor’s residence Raj Bhavan.

They were stopped by the police near Balekundri Circle in Bengaluru. The Congress leaders sat on the road and started raising slogans against the ruling BJP. Later, the police took them into custody.

Siddaramaiah stated that, “Our leaders are being harassed on the complaint given by Subramanian Swamy. False charges are being made against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We all stand behind our leaders. There is no objection to an inquiry. But the motive seems to be defaming our leaders. They have seized the Delhi Congress office.”

“The forces against the BJP must come together. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and communist leaders must speak out on the issue,” Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar stated that the government at the Centre is targeting the Congress leadership after the Congress announced a “Bharat Jodo” padyatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

