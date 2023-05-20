A social media post by a Congress leader about the “new look” official Twitter handle of Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia created a buzz on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s political arena.

Awanish Singh Bundela, spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Congress, on Saturday shared a screenshot having the background images of Scindia’s Twitter handle, mentioning “he (Scindia) has removed BJP’s colour and symbol from his profile (Twitter)”.

“Preparation for a major rebellion in the BJP… Scindia made up his mind to leave the BJP. Removed BJP’s colour, flag, name… everything from his Twitter profile. It seems that principles have come under fire. How is the condition of the house!” Bundela wrote.

The post by the Congress leader created a buzz as earlier in 2019, Scindia had first made changes in his Twitter handle. He had then changed his profile from “Rashtriya Mahasachiv of Congress” to “Public Servant and Cricket Enthusiastic”.

When IANS spoke to several persons close to Scindia regarding Bundela’s post, they said the changes were not made recently.

“This is complete rubbish. He had never mentioned the BJP on his Twitter handle. He had made no change after taking oath as Union Minister,” Pankaj Chaturvedi, a spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh BJP, told IANS.

A source in Delhi seconded it, saying: “Not at all. It’s being spread by Madhya Pradesh Congress. He has not changed his bio for two years.”

Later, Scindia also posted a message on Twitter, criticising the Congress.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress does not have any issue. Hence, it only has to spread lies and propaganda. If you had studied the minds of the people better than my Twitter bio, the corrupt government would not have gone in 15 months.”

20230520-231602