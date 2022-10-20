Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said baffled by their crushing defeat in the state assembly polls, Congress leaders are now using the defamation as a tool against those working tirelessly for public welfare and progress of the state.

Interacting with the media after appearing before a court in Mansa town, the Chief Minister said the leaders who had themselves betrayed the mandate of people by becoming turncoats for their vested personal interests are now filing defamation cases against them.

He said in reality these people are varying of the growing popularity of the government in wake of its pro-people decision. Mann said these cases are being filed as a grudge against thumping verdict in favour of his party, which is working tirelessly for the well-being of people.

The Chief Minister said such cases will not deter him for taking several decisions for the well-being of Punjab and its people. Mann said he is ready to face any such cases for the sake of Punjab. He said it is ironic that those people who have ruined the country for long are now using defamation as a tool against those who are working for people.

The Chief Minister questioned that why defamation cases are not filed against those who have looted the country for several decades. Similarly, he said why such cases are not being filed against those people who label true patriots as terrorists.

Mann said how those leaders who are working tirelessly for transforming the lives of people by mitigating the sufferings of people can be terrorists, adding that unfortunately no defamation takes place against miscreants indulging in such mudslinging.

The Chief Minister said he will appear before court whenever summons is issued against him. He said that he has full faith in the judicial system of the country.

