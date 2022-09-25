INDIA

Cong leadership upset over Rajasthan drama, summon Gehlot, Pilot to Delhi

Congress’ top leadership is upset with the political drama in Rajasthan, where supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday closed ranks against Sachin Pilot succeeding him, and summoned both to Delhi, party sources said.

Gehlot, who is the running for the Congress President’s post, is understood to have told party leadership that nothing is in his hands and it is up to the MLAs to decide.

In a new twist on Sunday with around 70 MLAs, who are staunch supporters of Gehlot, gathered at the residence of state minister Shanti Dhariwal, to chalk out a strategy to eliminate Pilot from the race to select his successor.

As per state minister Pratap Khachriyawas, 92 MLAs are together and have decided to resign. “We have all the right to choose our leader and we will decide our leader,” he said.

These MLAs reached the residence of Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to submit their resignation.

