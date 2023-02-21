Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that his party along with other like-minded parties will come together to defeat the BJP in the next year’s general election while expressing confidence that his party will put up a good show in the upcoming February 27 Nagaland assembly polls.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during an election rally at Diphupar Village Public School in Dimapur, the Congress chief said: “You are in a democracy, you should remember that… you are not an autocrat, you are not a dictator. You are elected by the people, and the people will teach you a lesson in 2024 (general elections).

Addressing the people of Nagaland, he said that they had been cheated by the BJP as the saffron party took advantage of the situation and overturned the government overnight. “… and the people of Nagaland were once again cheated,” Kharge said.

“The BJP formed the government by blackmailing the Chief Minister. Not only here but in 6-7 states they pressurised MLAs and toppled the governments there,” the veteran Congress leader from Karnataka said.

He further said the BJP was in talks with other like-minded parties to work on a strategy for the 2024 general elections.

Predicting the BJP will not attain a majority, Kharge said: “Congress will lead, and we will get the majority, we will follow the Constitution and we will follow democracy.”

The Congress president also alleged that the BJP talks of about the Constitution but its “acts are undemocratic”.

