The Congress-led UDF on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged corruption in the Rs 232 crore ‘Safe Kerala’ project launched for installation of AI cameras across the state to check traffic rules.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his office are behind this scam and till date not a word has been spoken by Vijayan on this scam, which can be now called as the Second Lavalin. We demand a judicial probe into this scam,” said UDF convenor M.M. Hassan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting of the Congress-led UDF here.

“Even though the project is being implemented by the state public sector Keltron, sub-contract was given to companies which have no experience or expertise in this area. All these can be examined by anyone on the companies which was given the sub-contract, and it includes a construction company building bridges and such projects. This in itself is enough to show that things were all decided with the blessings of Vijayan,” said Satheesan.

Incidentally this project was commissioned by Vijayan last week and Satheesan said it’s surprising to note that State Industries Minister P. Rajeev made a weak defence of the entire project.

“Rajeev said the state Vigilance is probing this, but we wish to inform that they are not probing this particular case, but a different one. However, if the Vigilance is probing, then how come Vijayan inaugurated this project. He also pointed out that the Industries Secretary will also conduct a probe, which is hilarious, as will any official be able to do such a probe,” asked Satheesan.

Meanwhile, CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan dismissed all the allegations levelled by the opposition, saying that it has no credence.

“Satheesan should explain what happened to the First Lavalin. Also why only a judicial probe, a CBI or an ED probe also should be asked for. We are not a party which will indulge in corrupt practices,” said Govindan.

