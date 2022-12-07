INDIA

Cong likely to shift elected MLAs out of Gujarat; BJP preparing to celebrate victory

NewsWire
0
0

On the eve of counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have started preparing for the D-day.

While preparations for a grand victory celebration have started at the state BJP office here, Congress leaders led by the party’s Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma are chalking out plans as in how to protect the elected MLAs from poaching.

While the Aam Aadmi Party seems to have realised that it may not gain much ground in Gujarat as it thought, the party’s state unit chief Gopal Italia thanked the voters for elevating AAP as a national party by voting for it.

According to sources, BJP leaders convened meetings with district and city unit chiefs and discussed the issue of low voter turnout.

The Congress leaders held a meeting chaired by Raghu Sharma and GPCC President Jagdish Thakor, where they assessed the 179 seats in which Congress candidates are in fray.

According to sources, the party leaders even discussed plans to shift the elected MLAs out of Gujarat to protect them from poaching by the BJP.

Congress spokesman Hemang Raval said that the party is confident of winning the elections by bagging 95-105 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, adding that the party doesn’t BJP winning more than 80 seats.

20221207-232403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swapna Suresh names Kerala CM, his wife in gold smuggling case

    Karnataka’s daily Covid tally breaches 50,000 mark

    Covid-recovered at 3-5 times more Omicron reinfection risk: WHO

    Bengaluru can be defence hub to meet needs of India, friendly...