Cong may promise farm loan waiver in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (IANS) The Congress in Haryana is likely to promise farm loan waiver within six months, if voted to power. It was indicated by two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

According to party leaders, the manifesto for the October 21 Assembly polls will most likely be released here on Friday.

Hooda said if voted to power, the Congress would waive farm loans within six months, raise old-age pension to Rs 5,100 and provide for a monthly allowance to women of poor families.

On the pattern of Rajasthan, party leaders say, the Congress plans to give Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths. In his election campaigns, Hooda has been targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on unemployment and deteriorating law and order issues.

“I had fulfilled all promises made in our manifestos of 2004 and 2009. Now take the BJP manifesto, not even a single promise has been fulfilled,” Hooda said.

The Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had promised a minimum income guarantee scheme, formally called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), to the poorest families.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP improved its 2009 tally of four to 47, followed by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) with 19 legislators and the Congress coming third with 15 seats.

Two seats went to the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), and one each to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Five Independents were also elected.

