Cong MLA Irfan Ansari appears before ED in money laundering case

The ED started interrogating Congress MLA Irfan Ansari in the MLA money laundering case on Monday.

Congress MLAs Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari have also been asked to appear at the ED’s zonal office in Ranchi for questioning in the matter, this week.

The three MLAs were arrested by the West Bengal police on July 30, 2022 in Howrah and Rs 48 lakh in cash was recovered from them.

All the three are currently out on bail.

Congress MLA Jaimangal Singh, on the day after the MLAs arrest, had registered a Zero FIR against them at Argora police station in Ranchi.

Based on the complaint, the ED started probing the case regarding money laundering around two months ago.

In the FIR, Singh had alleged that the three MLAs had conspired with BJP leaders to topple the Grand Alliance government led by Hemant Soren in Jharkhand.

Singh added that he was offered Rs 10 crore and a ministerial position by the three MLAs for the same.

Ansari, while talking to the media on Monday, denied the allegations levelled against him and said that how could he and the other two MLAs conspire against the government that they themselves created.

Significantly, the ED had interrogated complainant Singh for about nine hours on December 24, 2022 and recorded his statement.

20230206-153405

