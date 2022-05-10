Congress MLA Divya Maderna on Tuesday questioned the functioning of the Rajasthan police in her tweets in the rape case registered against Rohit Joshi, son of state PHED minister Mahesh Joshi at Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi. She advocated the protection of the victims family, questioning the police ‘why the case was not registered in Rajasthan.

In her tweets she said, “Rajasthan Govt. in 2019 had directed to register FIRs at SP office from June; in case police stations not registering the complaint, the CM had also directed that a departmental inquiry must be done in connection with all the cases where a police station refuses to register FIR.”

In another tweet, she said, “Zero FIR filed in Sadar Bazaar police station Delhi is under investigation. But I have serious questions to DGP regarding police administration. Why the FIR was not registered by @PoliceRajasthan,” she said tagging the Rajasthan police.

“DGP must immediately direct for departmental inquiry against officers who refused to register FIR. The DGP and @PoliceRajasthan should also immediately provide security cover to the victim and her family as her native residence is in Rajasthan. Our Govt is very sensitive but the police needs to take swift action as this case has raised questions on the working of Raj Police,” she added.

The FIR against the minister’s son Rohit Joshi was lodged in Delhi by a 23-year-old woman, who alleged that the accused raped her multiple times for over a year.

The complaint mentioned that she was raped in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Reacting to the allegations against his son, Mahesh Joshi said “Instead of speculation, police should be allowed to do their job. I am sure police will do justice, go deep and find out the truth.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in the state alleged that the state government is trying to save the accused. “It is unfortunate that the state government is trying to save the accused. It is the Congress culture, which tries to cover up such cases eventually, which is unfortunate,” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said.

