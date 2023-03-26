INDIA

Cong MLAs to hold 24-hr protest in TN Assembly against Rahul’s disqualification

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Congress legislators will hold a sit-in protest in the Assembly on Monday to condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

The protest will continue for 24 hours and end on Tuesday morning. The Congress party will also move a special resolution in the Assembly to protest the “murder of democracy”.

This was announced by the Congress legislative party leader, Selvaperithungai on Sunday while interacting with mediapersons. He said that the legislators will wear a black attire in the Assembly while participating in the ongoing budget session in the House.

He said, “We will hold placards saying #StandWithRahul and stage sit-in protests by staying in the House throughout the night to show the unity of the opposition.”

Meanwhile, in a related development, Congress cadres conducted a hunger strike in front of the memorial of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur.

The cadres shouted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called upon the central government to withdraw the case against Rahul Gandhi.

20230326-152602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K police bust terror module, arrest 3 terrorist aides

    Musk to make Tesla cars in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

    Harsh Rajput to play the male lead in ‘Pishachini’

    Education of women will increase their participation in workforce: President