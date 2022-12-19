Congress has moved suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha and an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Chinese transgression at the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Manish Tewari of the Congress in his notice stated, “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.”

In the notice he stated, “This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.”

Earlier, the Congress notices were not allowed for discussion in both the Houses.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has warned the government that China was constantly preparing for war while the government was asleep.

“Our government is hiding the information on the preparations of China. The Government of India does not work strategically, it works on an event basis. When it comes to geopolitics, events do not work there. Foreign Minister’s statements keep coming, but he needs to deepen his understanding,” said Gandhi while addressing a press conference.

Gandhi in fact speaking in the middle of the conference expressed his surprise saying that no one was asking questions on China. “China occupied 2,000 square kms of land and martyred 20 Indian soldiers, they are beating our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, but the media is silent and not asking a single question,” he commented.

