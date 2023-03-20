INDIA

Cong MP Gohil gives notice on conman arrested in Kashmir

Congress Member Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday moved a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of a conman who was arrested in Kashmir for posing as PMO official.

“How Kiran Patel was provided with a Z-plus security cover and was allowed to go to areas which are at borders,” the notice read.

Arrested on Thursday for posing as a top official of the PMO, Patel was on his third “VVIP” visit to Jammu and Kashmir when his luck failed him, an official said on Friday.

He was picked up from the Lalit Grand Palace Hotel in Srinagar after the police got suspicious about his credentials.

