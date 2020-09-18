Cong MP raises Hooch tragedy in RS demands CBI probe

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Cornering his own government in Punjab, Congress MP Shamsher Singh Dulo in Rajya Sabha on Friday demanded CBI inquiry into the state’s hooch tragedy that cost more than 100 lives.

The Punjab Congress’ infighting reached the upper house after Dulo and Partap Singh Bajwa met the Governor over the same issue which caused a furore in the Congress party and the Punjab unit even demanded their expulsion.

Dulo speaking in the House said no action has been taken and the smugglers are moving freely. As the matter is interstate, the MP demanded that the central agency should conduct a probe into it.

Dulo said there are many mafias active in the state.

Earlier both MPs had demanded the removal of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The opposition in the state had alleged failure by the state government to take action against Congress legislators and distilleries whose complicity with the liquor mafia led to the deaths of 135 people in Punjab’s hooch tragedy in end of July.

–IANS

miz/in