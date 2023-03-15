INDIALIFESTYLE

Cong MP writes to LS Speaker, accuses govt of disrupting House’s functioning

NewsWire
0
2

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing the government of disrupting the functioning of the House.

Chowdhury said in the letter that the parliamentary disruptions are government-sponsored and Opposition must get an opportunity to put forward its views in the House.

“With a heavy heart and deep sense of anguish, I am writing this second letter to you regarding the government-sponsored disruption in the House. As you may recall, I had categorically mentioned in my first letter the details of the procedures and rules that are outlined in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, which not only guide in conducting the Business of the House but also provide ample guidance for conduct of Members inside the House,” the Congress MP mentioned in the letter.

He further claimed there is a “well-hatched conspiracy on the part of the party in power to tarnish the image of Rahul Gandhi”.

“What is more disturbing for me to observe is that even the Ministers themselves vociferously take the lead to disrupt the proceedings. The voice of the leaders of Opposition parties is not being heard at all,” Chowdhury said.

“The disruption by the Treasury Bench Members, the lead role being played by the Ministers in disrupting the House, silencing of all the mikes of opposition members goes on to amply substantiate the views expressed by Rahul Gandhi that ‘Mikes of the opposition members are often muted’,” he said.

He further appealed to ensure that the Opposition members get an opportunity to ventilate their view points in the House, in a fair manner and enjoy the basic political right as an elected representative.

20230315-213005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV star Amar Upadhyay debuts as producer with ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi...

    3 snacks to help manage diabetes!

    Swapna again alleges role of Vijayan, family in gold smuggling case

    Introduced ‘healthy substitute’ for illegally-brewed homemade liquor, Punjab govt to SC