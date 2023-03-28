INDIA

Cong MPs to take out torchlight protest march from Red Fort

The Congress MPs and other leaders will hold a ‘Save Democracy torchlight march’ from the Red Fort to Town Hall in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Tuesday.

The protest will be held against the alleged “authoritarian and autocratic” rule of the Modi government at the Centre. The protest comes in light of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification following his conviction in Surat Court.

The leaders of the opposition parties have decided to continue their protest over the JPC probe in the Adani issue. The decision was taken in a meeting held at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Monday evening, which was attended by the disqualified MP, Rahul Gandhi. The other parties which attended the meeting were — DMK, NCP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, RJD, J&K NC, IUML, VCK, SP and JMM.

The opposition parties have collectively decided to press for the JPC demand and stage protests in Parliament.

Mallikarjun Kharge after the meeting said in his tweet, “To save one man, Modi ji is trampling the interests of 140 Cr people. To protect PM’s ‘Param Mitr’, BJP stalls Parliament that discusses people’s issues.If NO wrong is committed, why is Govt shying away from Opposition’s demand of a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee?”

The Congress is organising a major show with 35 press conferences in two days to highlight the Adani issue.

