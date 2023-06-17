INDIA

Cong names ex-MLA Ashish Kumar Saha new Tripura unit chief

The Congress on Saturday named former legislator Ashish Kumar Saha as the new Tripura unit chief, replacing Birajit Kumar Sinha.

In an official communique, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, said: “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Ashish Kumar Saha, ex MLA, as the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president Birajit Sinha, MLA.”

The development comes months after the party lost in the assembly polls earlier this year.

The new appointment is part of a major rejig in the party in the coming days as several state in-charges, state unit chiefs are likely to be changed.

On June 9, Congress appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as Gujarat unit chief by replacing party leader Jagadish Thakor, almost six months after it lost in the assembly polls.

The Congress also made changes in the leadership of several state units as Gohil has been replaced by Deepak Bawaria as incharge of Delhi and Haryana.

Besides Gohil, the party also appointed V. Vaithilingam, MP as Puducherry unit chief and Varsha Gaikwad, MLA as President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

The Congress had also appointed Mansoor Ali Khan as Secretary, AICC attached to the AICC in-charge of Telangana with immediate effect.

20230617-233005

