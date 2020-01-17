Cong names leaders to oversee manifesto execution, coordination

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) To keep an eye on decisions by the Congress Chief Ministers and implement the poll manifesto, party interim president Sonia Gandhi, here on Monday, has appointed senior leaders for various states.

She has also set up coordination committees for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, for Union Territory of Puducherry for better coordination between the party and the government.

In Punjab, where Amrinder Singh is facing criticism from fellow leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, P Chidambaram and Kumari Selja have been asked to look after the implementation of manifesto along with the Chief Minister and state party chief Sunil Jhakhar.

In Rajasthan, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is facing tough time from within the party after Kota child deaths, the committee members are Chhattisgarh Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and Amar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and state party in-charge Avinash Pande.

In Madhya Pradesh, where Chief Minister Kamal Nath and and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are at logger-heads, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Arjun Modwadia have been asked to supervise.

In Chhattisgarh, senior leader Jairam Ramesh and Randep Singh Surjewala have been deputed to oversee manifesto implementation.

In Puducherry, M. Verrappa Moily and M. Raghavan and Mukul Qaabil will help Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in implementing the party promises.

–IANS

miz/pcj