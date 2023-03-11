INDIALIFESTYLE

Cong names Pramod Tiwari as dy leader, Rajani Patil party whip in RS

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the second part of the Budget Session, the Congress has appointed Pramod Tiwari as deputy leader and Rajani Patil as party whip in Rajya Sabha

The party’s General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has approved both appointments.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has also been informed about the appointments, Ramesh added.

The appointments came at a time when the relationship between the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Congress is “low”, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar openly targeting Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK.

The Congress, while responding to Dhankhar’s remarks, said “the chairman of the House is the umpire, and he cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation”.

20230311-225002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Celebrating Punjabi culture and highway cuisine

    K’taka: Complaint lodged after temple refuses permission to Dalit couple for...

    Maha records 10 Covid deaths, lowest since April 20, 2020

    Diljit to Angad Bedi: ‘You’re the only artist from film industry...