The Congress on Monday named Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Pandey for the bypoll, party’s General Secretary, Mukul Wasnik said in a press statement.

Pandey is the son of former Jharsuguda MLA late Birendra Pandey. Birendra was elected to the state Assembly thrice from the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in 1980, 1985 and 1995.

Thanking the Congress for selecting him for the crucial bypoll, Tarun said he will raise issues like air pollution, unemployment, and law and order situation during the election.

“I have been involved in politics since 2000. My father is no more and we will miss him in this election. However, we are prepared and will make all efforts to win it,” he added.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal has already fielded slain Minister Naba Kishore Das’s daughter Dipali for the bypoll while BJP will announce its candidate soon. BJP is also likely to nominate its youth leader Tankadhar Tripathy.

Voting for the bypoll will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

20230410-165404