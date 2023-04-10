INDIA

Cong names Tarun Pandey for Jharsuguda bypoll

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Monday named Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Pandey for the bypoll, party’s General Secretary, Mukul Wasnik said in a press statement.

Pandey is the son of former Jharsuguda MLA late Birendra Pandey. Birendra was elected to the state Assembly thrice from the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in 1980, 1985 and 1995.

Thanking the Congress for selecting him for the crucial bypoll, Tarun said he will raise issues like air pollution, unemployment, and law and order situation during the election.

“I have been involved in politics since 2000. My father is no more and we will miss him in this election. However, we are prepared and will make all efforts to win it,” he added.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal has already fielded slain Minister Naba Kishore Das’s daughter Dipali for the bypoll while BJP will announce its candidate soon. BJP is also likely to nominate its youth leader Tankadhar Tripathy.

Voting for the bypoll will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

20230410-165404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I am happy that National Sports Awards are being given in...

    Pegasus snooping case: Fresh plea in SC seeks FIR against PM...

    Campaigning heats up for Thrikkakara bypoll in Kerala

    ED files charge sheet against J&K man in 2006 terror funding...