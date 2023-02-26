INDIA

Cong next yatra could be from Pasighat to Porbandar

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the party president should make another programme like the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and that he and the workers were ready to do the ‘tapasya (penance)’.

He said this while addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur.

Following this, the party is now considering a yatra from Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat to Porbandar in Gujarat which is the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, said another yatra is now under consideration.

The contours of the yatra have to be prepared and could coincide with the General Elections, he said.

Rahul said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra invoked the true emotion of patriotism. It’s not done by him alone but by the Congress workers.

“You saw that we did ‘tapasya’ for four months and how energised the party workers got, tapasya should not stop,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“We instilled love for Tricolour in the youth of Kashmir through Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP had taken it away,” he added further.

“Fifty two years have passed, and I still don’t have a home, but when I reached Kashmir, it felt like home. The yatra was to make the people of all castes and age groups feel at home,” Gandhi added.

