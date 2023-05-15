INDIA

Cong observers to submit report to Kharge, Siddaramaiah to arrive in Delhi (Ld)

Even as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the chief minister post, the party’s three observers deputed for the southern state are returning to the national capital to submit their report, and Siddaramaiah too is arriving in Delhi on Monday.

Kharge has deputed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Shinde, Jitendra Singh (Congress general secretary) and Deepak Babaria (former Congress general secretary) as the observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.

The CLP leaders are now returning to Delhi to submit their report to Kharge.

On Sunday evening, the Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolved that the “Congress President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the CLP”.

Even Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also coming to Delhi on Monday evening and will be meeting Kharge at his residence here.

In a historic mandate in the southern state, the grand old party won 135 out of 224 seats.

However, the party is now in fix to choose from two powerful leaders — Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar — for the top post.

Siddaramaiah is a popular Kuruba community leader and Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga leader.

Shivakumar, who is the party’s state chief, has been instrumental in reviving the party’s fortunes in the state.

